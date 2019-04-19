MOUNT PLEASANT — The following Case High School students received All-American or Academic All-State honors:
Academic All-Americans:
- Kathryn Fisher
- Shelby Gain
- Kaylin Heusdens
- Cayla Julius
- Amanda Lop
Academic All-State:
- Kathryn Fisher
- Shelby Gain
- Stephanie Garcia
- Kaylin Heusdens
- Cayla Julius
- Amanda Lopez
In addition, Scott Palmer and Marlee Reischl of the Horlick boys and girls swimming and diving programs have achieved Academic All-American and Academic All-State status.
The girls team once again achieved the Gold Level All-American Scholar Team award with a team GPA of 3.943 This is the sixth straight gold scholar team award for the girls and it is the highest GPA achieved by any Case girls team for the past six years.
Over 344,755 students are involved in aquatics at the high school level in over 16,294 programs for boys’ and girls’ programs in the nation. Approximately 2% of these students are recognized as high school All American’s.
