Case students take home medals from DECA competition

DECA photo

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MOUNT PLEASANT — Approximately 550 students from southeast Wisconsin high schools attended the annual DECA District Career Development Conference Competition Dec. 17 at the Academies of Racine — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

This event was an opportunity for students to prepare for their careers through networking, attending innovative presentations, and competing in marketing and business-related case studies and assessments.

Eighty-eight students from Case High School competed earning a total of 22 awards; two students placed top three in their events. The following students were medalists in either their written event (test) and/or their role-play:

Test medalists:

  • Principles of Hospitality & Tourism: Makaya McEwen, sophomore.
  • Sophomore, , Principles of Marketing: Monica Camara, sophomore.
  • Entrepreneurship Series: William Andersen, junior; Leo Smith, sophomore.

Role-play medalists:

  • Principles of Hospitality & Tourism: McEwen.
  • Principles of Marketing: Skylie June, sophomore.
  • Hotel and Lodging Management Series: Brooke Mercier, sophomore.
  • Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series: Luis Garcia, sophomore.
  • Entrepreneurship Series: Karmine Cramer, junior.
  • Quick Service Restaurant Management: Amberlyn Fortier Petersen and Amilia Angelini, seniors.
  • Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making: Betzaida Alcaide and Jose Olivo, seniors.
  • Personal Financial Literacy: Valeria Malfavon, senior.

These students were finalists in their event:

  • Hotel and Lodging Management Series: Mercier.
  • Quick Service Restaurant Management: Adam Ries, junior.
  • Entrepreneurship Series: Andersen.

Taking third place:

  • Personal Financial Literacy: Valeria Malfavon, senior.
  • Entrepreneurship Series: Cramer.

Thirteen students with the highest overall scores from Case High School will have the opportunity to attend the state competition in February with the goal of attending the international conference in April in Orlando, Fla.

