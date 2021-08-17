Case students recognized for volunteering

MADISON — Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue Peter W. Barca and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue recognized seven Case High School students Aug. 12 with the 2021 VITA/TCE Volunteer Awards.
For four years, Case High School has hosted a VITA site serving more than 200 Racine County residents with preparation of their federal and state tax returns.
Students Erik Andersen, William Arnold, Genevieve Barclay, Antonice Carter, Matthew Gangl, Cobey Ray and Kyle Waiss assisted more than 20 families in completing their tax returns.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program brings free tax preparation services to the Racine community each year.