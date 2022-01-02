Case students place at DECA competition

MOUNT PLEASANT — Approximately 500 students from southeast Wisconsin high schools attended the annual DECA District Career Development Conference Dec. 18 at the Academies of Racine — Case High School. This event was an opportunity for students to prepare for their careers through networking, attending innovative presentations and competing in marketing and business-related case studies and assessments.

Seventy Case students competed earning a total of 27 medals. Eight students placed top four in their events. The following students were medalist in either their written event (test) and/or their role-play:

Test Medalists: Leo Smith, Principles of Business Management and Administration; Helena Pudzisz and Ianne Chang, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series; Anika Klein, Business Services Marketing.

Role Play Medalists: Ava Neff and Gabriella Lopez, Principles of Marketing; Angelina Fong, Maddie Cerny and Brooke Mercier, Principles of Hospitality & Tourism; Rose Bargender, Karmine Cramer, Alyson Kolaske, Tory Monty and Isabella Ramirez, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making; Alaina Jaeck, Retail Merchandising Series; Jobin Peter, Automotive Services Marketing; Ava Knaus and Korina Thomas, Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making; Anika Klein, Grayson Becker and Justin Gottfredsen, Business Services Marketing; Jasmine Thompson, Human Resources Management.

These students were finalists in their event:

Second Place: Pudzisz.

Third place: Chang, Knaus, Thomas, Klein, Bargender and Kolaske.

Fourth place: Peter and Jaeck.

Eighteen students with the highest overall scores from Case High School will have the opportunity to attend the State Competition in March with the ultimate goal of attending the International Conference in Atlanta, Ga.

2022 Racine Case DECA State qualifiers are: Klein, Pudzisz, Bargender, Kolaske, Cramer, Chang, Mercier, Smith, Zachary Podoba, Gottfredsen, Kasia Glowacki, Naisbert Nyamatutu, Ognjen Rasic, Knaus, Cerny, Neff, Jaeck and Valeria Malfavon. Alternates are: Lopez, Laiza Esparza, Monty and Ramirez.

