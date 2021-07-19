Case students earn honors at DECA conference

RACINE — In one of the most unprecedented years, Racine Case DECA was still able to provide opportunities for students to excel and experience DECA, bringing their learning to the next level.
From Jan. 4-15, approximately 400 students from southeastern Wisconsin high schools participated in a virtual edition of the annual DECA District Career Development Conference.
This event was an opportunity for students to prepare for their careers through networking and competition through marketing and business-related case studies and assessments.
A highly motivated group of 163 students from the academies of Racine — Case High School competed in this competition, earning a total of 15 medals with 12 students placing in the top four in their events.
In March, the Racine Case High School DECA Chapter competed at the Virtual Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference. Twenty-six students from Case High School competed at this virtual competition. Students competed in business role-play situations with business professionals serving as judges.
Students selected from a variety of career segments including business finance services, hotel and lodging management and marketing communications. They also competed with written projects for events they worked on throughout the year along with completing a presentation process at the state conference.
The following students were medalists in their events:
- Helena Pudzisz, junior, Apparel and Accessories Series & Marketing Professional Selling.
- Justin Gottfredson, junior, Business Services Marketing Series & Marketing Professional Selling.
- Alyson Kolaske, junior, Hospitality Professional Selling & Quick Serve Restaurant Series.
- Madilynn Puetz, freshmen, Principles of Hospitality.
The following students were overall series finalists.
- Senior, Grace Kolesar, senior, sixth place, Hospitality Professional Selling.
- Helena Pudzisz, junior, seventh place, Apparel and Accessories Series.
- Justin Gottfredson, junior, seventh place, Business Services Marketing Series.
- Ianne Chang, junior, seventh place, Marketing Professional Selling.