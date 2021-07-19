Case students earn honors at DECA conference

RACINE — In one of the most unprecedented years, Racine Case DECA was still able to provide opportunities for students to excel and experience DECA, bringing their learning to the next level.

From Jan. 4-15, approximately 400 students from southeastern Wisconsin high schools participated in a virtual edition of the annual DECA District Career Development Conference.

This event was an opportunity for students to prepare for their careers through networking and competition through marketing and business-related case studies and assessments.

A highly motivated group of 163 students from the academies of Racine — Case High School competed in this competition, earning a total of 15 medals with 12 students placing in the top four in their events.

In March, the Racine Case High School DECA Chapter competed at the Virtual Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference. Twenty-six students from Case High School competed at this virtual competition. Students competed in business role-play situations with business professionals serving as judges.