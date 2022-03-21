Case students attend WI DECA State Career Development Conference

RACINE — Members of the Racine Case chapter of WI DECA joined more than 800 high school business, finance, hospitality and marketing students at the annual WI DECA State Career Development Conference Feb. 21-24 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.

DECA (an association of marketing/business education students) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

These students from the Academies of Racine — Case High School competed at conference: Karmine Cramer, Madison Heckle, Ava Knaus, Alyson Kolaske, Valeria Malfavon, Brooke Mercier, Ava Neff, Naisbert Nyamatutu, Zachary Podoba, Helena Pudzisz, Ognjen Rasic, Adam Ries, Leo Smith, Jasmine Thompson and Dalton Yonkovich.

Students competed in business role-play situations with business professionals serving as judges. Students selected from a variety of career segments from business finance services to hotel and lodging management. They also competed with written projects for events they worked on throughout the year and then completed a presentation process at the state conference.

These students were medalists in their events:

Helena Pudzisz, apparel and accessories marketing series; integrated marketing campaign — event

Karmine Cramer, principles of business management & administration

Leo Smith, principles of business management & administration; professional selling

Valeria Malfavon, personal financial literacy

Naisbert Nyamatutu, principles of marketing; hospitality and tourism professional selling

These students were overall series finalists:

Helena Pudzisz, integrated marketing campaign — event, sixth place

Valeria Malfavon, personal financial literacy, sixth place

Naisbert Nyamatutu, hospitality and tourism professional selling, tenth place

Pudzisz, Kolaske, Malfavon, Rasic, Podoba, Smith, Neff, Mercier, Cramer and Nyamatutu will have the opportunity to represent the Academies of Racine — Case and Wisconsin at the DECA International Career Development Conference April 22-27 in Atlanta, Ga.

Racine Case DECA was recognized for participating in the 2021-2022 Wisconsin DECA Community Service Campaign and completing the following initiatives: Acts of Kindness, General Contributions to Charity, 100 Hours of Community Service, Contributions to Make-a-Wish, Trick or Can Food Drive.

As an integral part of the classroom curriculum, DECA’s industry-validated competitive events are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism. DECA’s competitive events directly contribute to every student being college and career ready when they graduate from high school. More than 200 business professionals evaluated the members’ performance in the format of role-plays, case studies and prepared presentations.

