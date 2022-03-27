Case student wins essay contest

MOUNT PLEASANT — Josephine Rush, a senior at Case High School, was the winner of Wisconsin Business World’s 2021 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest.

The contest prompted Wisconsin students in grades six to 12 to write an essay on what product they consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin.

Rush wrote about Fromm Family Pet Food and will receive a $500 cash prize for her winning submission. To read her essay, go to shorturl.at/fwT59.

There were two other winners in Wisconsin. They identified Allen Edmonds Shoes and Racine’s Danish kringle as some of the coolest things produced in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0