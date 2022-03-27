 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Case student wins essay contest

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — Josephine Rush, a senior at Case High School, was the winner of Wisconsin Business World’s 2021 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest.

The contest prompted Wisconsin students in grades six to 12 to write an essay on what product they consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin.

Rush wrote about Fromm Family Pet Food and will receive a $500 cash prize for her winning submission. To read her essay, go to shorturl.at/fwT59.

There were two other winners in Wisconsin. They identified Allen Edmonds Shoes and Racine’s Danish kringle as some of the coolest things produced in the state.

Josephine Rush

Rush
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News