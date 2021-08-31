 Skip to main content
Case student volunteers recognized
Case student volunteers recognized

Case students work on tax returns

Case High School students work on preparing tax returns as part of the VITA Program in February 2020. When the pandemic began in March 2020, the program shifted to a virtual format.

RACINE — Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue Peter W. Barca and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue recognized several Case High School students through the DOR 2021 VITA/TCE volunteer awards Aug. 12.

The VITA program brings free tax preparation services to the Racine community each year. Due to COVID-19, the program was virtual this past year. Students Kyle Waiss, Genevieve Barclay, William Arnold, Cobey Ray, Erik Andersen, Antonice Carter and Matthew Gangl assisted more than 20 families complete their tax returns this year and were honored by Barca with the VITA Volunteer Award.

For four years, Case has hosted a VITA site serving more than 200 Racine County community members with preparation of their federal and state tax returns and bringing more than $1 million to the Racine community in completed tax refunds in 2020.

