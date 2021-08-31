Case student volunteers recognized

RACINE — Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue Peter W. Barca and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue recognized several Case High School students through the DOR 2021 VITA/TCE volunteer awards Aug. 12.

The VITA program brings free tax preparation services to the Racine community each year. Due to COVID-19, the program was virtual this past year. Students Kyle Waiss, Genevieve Barclay, William Arnold, Cobey Ray, Erik Andersen, Antonice Carter and Matthew Gangl assisted more than 20 families complete their tax returns this year and were honored by Barca with the VITA Volunteer Award.

For four years, Case has hosted a VITA site serving more than 200 Racine County community members with preparation of their federal and state tax returns and bringing more than $1 million to the Racine community in completed tax refunds in 2020.

