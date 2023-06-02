MOUNT PLEASANT — Bryann Fason held up two plaques after the choir performance in New York.

Noting the color, she joyfully screamed, “We got gold!” and everyone celebrated.

“The whole choir just cheers and claps,” Fason said. “It really felt like family.”

That triumphant moment earlier this school year was one of Fason’s favorite high school memories. It showcased the connectivity among choir students, many of whom Fason has grown close with.

“With everything happening and me being able to talk with my friends, we’ve got an extremely deep bond,” Fason said.

On Friday, Fason will be one of about 400 graduates from Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

Fason, who attended Case as a junior and senior, has dealt with profound losses during the past few years but has found comfort in choir.

“Choir has done so much for me,” Fason said. “In junior year, it really brought up my spirits. Even though I was really sad and things were still happening, I could go to choir class and drop that all aside to sing some goofy song with my friends.”

Fason attended high school in Georgia as a freshman and in Texas as a sophomore. After her mother died of cardiovascular disease, Fason moved to Racine with her father.

The start of Fason’s time at Case was shortly after her mother’s passing. She connected with peers mainly through art.

“I was violently depressed,” Fason said. “I found community with a lot of the students, and that just made things a lot better.”

In a short timespan, Fason also dealt with the death of a grandmother, brother and aunt.

Deep sadness accompanied those losses, but so did a new perspective that led her to focus on enjoying life.

“If one day we’re just not going to be around anymore, I at least want to have fun while I’m doing it,” Fason said.

She often is grateful for little moments of joy like finding a quarter to add to her collection or feeding her cat.

“It’s all relative,” Fason said. “It seems bad now, and I get it, sometimes it is bad. It’s horrible, but it’s going to change. You’re never going to live a completely happy life or a completely horrible life, and you have to look for those moments of brevity and peace.”

Fason often finds peace in art.

She loves to read, considered being an animator in her younger years and is passionate about music. When stressed, she often listens to new wave rock.

“I’ve always found it to be a thing of escapism,” Fason said. “I love music because someone’s telling me a story or someone’s telling me a snippet of their life. I feel like I connect with people through music.”

Currently, Fason wants to be a film composer for horror movies. This fall, she will attend the University of Minnesota Morris.

Kristen Monty, Case school counselor, said Fason’s passion and genuineness are evident.

“She is the real deal,” Monty said. “There is not an ounce of a façade about her. There’s nothing pretentious about her. She’s just who she is, unapologetically, and she’s so comfortable in her skin.”

Monty and Fason met about once a month but often crossed paths because Fason’s bubbly spirit was hard to miss.

“She just always has positive energy,” Monty said. “She’s just always such a bright light. She just wants to learn and be and experience and laugh.”

Fason’s mother always encouraged her, and she works to channel that spirit of enthusiasm for others.

“She was my biggest cheerleader, so I try to have that energy for people now,” Fason said. “Even when we’re not at our best, we’re still trying, and she’d always tell me that.”

Fason has experienced depression and loneliness, so she understands the importance of community.

“For the longest time I felt a sense of alienation, even coming into senior year,” Fason said. “I’m probably going to feel that again when I get to college, but seeing how everyone has a different perspective, seeing how we’re all kind of suffering in the same way but we’re not always talking about it — I just really hope people are able to connect with others so they don’t feel so alone.”

Fason looks forward to graduating with friends. She will miss the camaraderie at Case but is excited about what the future holds.

“I am ready to walk that stage and be done,” Fason said. “It’s a bittersweet thing, but it’s nice to know that I can move on … High school has felt like the longest four years of my life. Just being able to slug through it and know, ‘Hey, I graduated,’ above all else, I’m elated.”

Close Jay Torres, a Case High School senior, prepares a bowl of consomé Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Torres was part of the “Birria El Rey” food truck team, and she said the culinary class has helped her grow as a person. Graham DeBaker eats ribs from one of the booths at Case High School's Food Truck Festival Wednesday Kameron Lee enjoys a teriyaki chicken lettuce wrap Wednesday at Case High School's Food Truck Festival. Madison Marry, a Case High School senior, hands a customer a Cubano sandwich Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Marry was on one of 10 teams composed of Case seniors who showcased their culinary skills during the event. Blake Venegas scarfs down ribs Wednesday at Case High School's Food Truck Adventure. About 40 Case seniors showcased their culinary skills during the event. From left: Case High School students Mayfreici Martinez Jimenez, Estrella Perez and culinary pathway instructor Erica Buskirk participate in Case's Food Truck Adventure on Wednesday. Buskirk always has bittersweet emotions this time of year because it will soon be graduation for seniors, many of whom she has taught for three years. Analia DeBaker enjoys some ribs at Case High School's Food Truck Festival on Wednesday. Lilith Reading, left and Bryonna Billips, two seniors at Case High School, hold up Philly cheesesteak stuffed buns Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Reading and Billips were on the “Federal Crime Rolls” team, and their motto was “We’re dangerously delicious because that’s how we roll.” Eight photos from Case High School's Food Truck Festival 10 teams composed of Case High School seniors showcased their culinary skills during a food truck festival Wednesday at Case, 7345 Washington Ave. Jay Torres, a Case High School senior, prepares a bowl of consomé Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Torres was part of the “Birria El Rey” food truck team, and she said the culinary class has helped her grow as a person. Graham DeBaker eats ribs from one of the booths at Case High School's Food Truck Festival Wednesday Kameron Lee enjoys a teriyaki chicken lettuce wrap Wednesday at Case High School's Food Truck Festival. Madison Marry, a Case High School senior, hands a customer a Cubano sandwich Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Marry was on one of 10 teams composed of Case seniors who showcased their culinary skills during the event. Blake Venegas scarfs down ribs Wednesday at Case High School's Food Truck Adventure. About 40 Case seniors showcased their culinary skills during the event. From left: Case High School students Mayfreici Martinez Jimenez, Estrella Perez and culinary pathway instructor Erica Buskirk participate in Case's Food Truck Adventure on Wednesday. Buskirk always has bittersweet emotions this time of year because it will soon be graduation for seniors, many of whom she has taught for three years. Analia DeBaker enjoys some ribs at Case High School's Food Truck Festival on Wednesday. Lilith Reading, left and Bryonna Billips, two seniors at Case High School, hold up Philly cheesesteak stuffed buns Wednesday at Case's Food Truck Adventure. Reading and Billips were on the “Federal Crime Rolls” team, and their motto was “We’re dangerously delicious because that’s how we roll.”