top story

Case student arrested for stabbing classmate

Case High School sign

The monument sign for Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, is pictured Tuesday among fall foliage.

 Rachel Kubik

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Case High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after stabbing a classmate, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

A 15-year-old student is suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old male student in the back with a knife brought from home.

“It appears to be a random event,” according to the MPPD.

Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., went into a soft lockdown as a result of the incident, meaning students stayed in class and didn't change classes or go in the halls.

Mount Pleasant Police, the school resource officer and school staff located the suspect without incident, and the knife was recovered.

The press release did not include information about the health condition of the student who was stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing. More information may be released at a later date.

Stacy Tapp, Racine Unified chief of communications and community engagement, wrote in an email that the incident "is a particularly sensitive situation."

"We are working to be as transparent as possible while adhering to privacy laws," Tapp wrote. "We are focused on our student's recovery and ensuring we support all of our Case High School students, staff and families."

Reporter

Ryan Patterson joined The Journal Times in May 2022 as an education and general assignment reporter. He previously worked at newspapers in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

