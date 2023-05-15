RACINE — From a young age, Lydia Taft loved to read. She enjoyed it so much that teachers sometimes told her to stop reading and pay attention in class.

Taft appreciates that literature can broaden horizons.

“You can be transported to your own world for a little while, or someone else’s world,” said Taft, a Case High School freshman.

Her love of reading has continued through the years, and Taft was one of 10 students whose passions were highlighted at an art event Thursday evening.

THE PASSIONS PROJECT — Racial and Social Justice Racine Gallery Night showcased a variety of high schoolers, including LGBTQ+ students, people with disabilities and Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Art activist Heidi Wagner, a Racine native, captured the stories and passions of 10 Case students, which were shared at The Branch at 1501, located at 1501 Washington Ave.

Portraits of the students and descriptions of their passions were displayed for the more than 100 attendees to view and read. A video of the students’ passions was shown as well.

High schoolers are often asked about college or job prospects, so Wagner enjoyed shifting the focus to their interests.

“I was really inspired to hear their stories and to see what it means to them to be a part of what they’re passionate about,” Wagner said. “That gets lost in a lot of the noise about the bigger issues.”

Jude Smith, a Case sophomore, was one student who shared his story. His passion is acting, which began in elementary school. He has pursued theater work as the years continued.

“I see acting and theater as an escape not only for the audience but also for the performer,” Smith wrote in his portrait description.

Smith, who has cerebral palsy, wants to be appreciated for who he is and show “that disabled people can do more than just be disabled,” he said.

Array of experiences

The gallery was sponsored by THE PASSIONS PROJECT and Racine Educators United, the union that represents Racine Unified School District instructors.

The REU is part of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States.

Wagner wanted the event to also highlight the importance of public schools.

“Everyone having access to an education is foundational to Racine as a city, Wisconsin as a state and the United States as a country,” Wagner said. “Education is meant for everybody, and it should be more accessible and equitable across the board.”

Thursday’s event was several months in the making. Many Case students were nominated to be photographed, and the nominees were narrowed down to 10 students who spoke with Wagner and videographers starting in October.

There was at least one student from every high school grade. Wagner aimed to talk with a diverse group to amplify an array of experiences.

“The more intersectional the project is, I think it’s more interesting,” Wagner said. “For every student that we photographed, there’s at least 10 other kids that could’ve been photographed. They all have passions. We just don’t ask them about them all the time.”

Sofia Badillo’s passion is swimming. She has swum competitively since age 7 and plans to swim in college.

Badillo, a Case senior, sometimes feels like she sticks out at larger meets, though, because she rarely sees anyone else who looks like her.

In those moments, Badillo reminds herself that she earned her spot and belongs. She said the same is true for students in the project pursuing their passions.

Badillo, who was one of seven people on a gallery panel, also enjoys teaching young people to swim, especially Hispanic girls. She did that last summer and called it a hugely rewarding experience.

“That just builds so much love in my heart, being able to see those kids learn every single day,” Badillo said.

REU President Angelina Cruz, an event organizing committee member and panelist, expressed gratitude for the students’ efforts and encouraged attendees to continue supporting them.

“Keep showing up for our kids,” Cruz said. “It’s so important. They are our future leaders. I would say they’re our leaders now.”

Student involvement

Indeed, Thursday’s event was largely student-led.

High schoolers were photographed, helped organize the gallery, prepared the food that was served and captured event videos.

High schoolers on the student organizing committee said the process of coordinating with classmates and community members was challenging yet illuminating. They enjoyed learning about their peers’ passions, many of which they were not previously aware of.

Isabella Ramirez, a Case senior and student organizing committee member, hopes attendees at Thursday’s event learned something as well.

“I hope they can take away a realization of all the passions that Case students have, and a different idea of Case and what each student is capable of and how everyone has their own story,” Ramirez said.

Samya Gray, a Case junior and student organizing committee member, said it was nice to “bring all these different students together and actually put them in a spotlight.”

“They’re actually doing something that they love,” Gray said. “Our generation, we’re more than what people think.”

Smith, who was also on the student organizing committee, enjoyed getting to know people from diverse backgrounds.

“It really brings us together, which is a thing I think we really need in this day and age,” Smith said.

Case Principal Cassie Kuranz expressed great pride in students who participated in and organized the evening, saying it was “one of the most impactful” events she has been part of.

“This is what Case is about,” Kuranz said. “This is who we are.”

Wagner hopes attendees were inspired by students and have a better understanding of their experiences.

“I have been blown away and so impressed with the heart and dedication of these students,” Wagner said. “I see them, and I’m excited about them and what are their next steps as they continue to develop as people.”

Ya’Niece Giovanni is one of those students. She was a panelist and spoke about her passion: fashion.

As a child, Giovanni remembers walking around her house in different outfits, and she has developed her own style over the years.

Giovanni, a Case junior, encouraged people to pursue their unique passions.

“It’s OK to be different,” Giovanni said. “You don’t have to change yourself to fit in.”

Giovanni also stressed the importance of being nonjudgmental.

“Everybody has a dream, and you wouldn’t feel too happy if someone judged you for your dream,” Giovanni said.

Building connection

Most of Wagner’s prior work on THE PASSIONS PROJECT has involved older residents, and she enjoyed working with teenagers.

“I’m seeing a lot of parallels between working with older adults and students,” Wagner said. “They both do have that intersection of ageism that comes into their worlds. It’s cutting in different ways, but it’s the same kind of thing where they’re being told that they aren’t capable of having a strong voice or being seen or heard in certain spaces.”

Smith has a strong voice, and he said the project emphasizes that all people deserve equal respect and protection.

“As a community, we are all one,” Smith said. “We may not share the same interests, but we are all humans … There should be no racism, there should be no ableism in this world, and this project, I feel, is helping to bring awareness to not doing those things.”

Taft was a panelist and appreciated that the event showcased people of different identities and connected them by going “beyond arbitrary labels.”

“It’s a really great thing to show everyone, ‘Hey, I’m a person, you can connect with me,’” Taft said.

Reading has broadened Taft’s horizons, and she hoped Thursday’s did the same for community members.

