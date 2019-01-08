RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board of Education recently recognized Case High School senior McKenzie Sanchez for earning a top spot at the WIAA Diving Championships.
Last month, Sanchez finished her high school diving career with an impressive list of accomplishments that included top-five finishes at each of her four state appearances, most recently taking second place at the WIAA State Diving Championships. She has broken countless county records, earned titles like Racine County Girls Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year and will go down as one of the best divers in Racine County. Her coach Dave Arvai, presented Sanchez with her certificate of recognition after brief words about all her accomplishments.
The board also recognized Horlick High School diver Amaya Jerdee for placing 11th at the WIAA State Diving Championships.
