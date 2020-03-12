Case High senior Lauren Waiss honored as 2020 DECA Emerging Leader

MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School senior Lauren Waiss is the recipient of the 2020 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award. This award recognizes students studying marketing, finance, hospitality and management for being academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible and an experienced leader through participation in DECA.

The award recipient must be a DECA member in his or her senior year of high school with a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or better for each of the high school semesters.

Lauren has been a member of DECA since her freshman year and serves as Case High School’s chapter president for the 2019-2020 school year. She is also a member of the Wisconsin DECA Leadership Council and Ambassador Program. Lauren has earned recognition each year for the last four years at the Wisconsin DECA district and state career development competitions. She is also a three-time International career development competition competitor hoping to her earn her fourth time to the 2020 competition this April.

Because of her academic performance, community involvement and dedication to Wisconsin DECA, she also received a $500 post-secondary scholarship from Wisconsin DECA