MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified School District Board of Education recently honored Bojana Pozder, a freshman at The R.E.A.L. School and a Case High School tennis player, for her straight-set victory in the Division 1 singles championship match at the WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison on Nov. 19.
