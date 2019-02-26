MOUNT PLEASANT — Working at Case’s school store, “The Fan Club at Case,” gives students a chance to learn new skills and provides valuable services to students and staff.
The store has operated in its current location just off the school cafeteria for the past six years. The school-based enterprise employs about 15 students who are also enrolled in a class that teaches them how to best operate and manage the business.
The store sells snacks, drinks and Case spirit wear, and also has an Educators Credit Union desk where students and staff members can make loan payments, make withdrawals, deposits and transfers.
Through the hard work of the student employees who put together an extensive portfolio detailing the operations of the school store, DECA recently awarded the school-based enterprise with a gold certification. DECA (formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America) is an international student organization that helps to prepare the next generation of business people for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA certifies school-based enterprises at the gold, silver and bronze levels.
Jani Jackson, a senior and this year’s store manager said she enjoys having the responsibility of being in charge.
“I just thought it would be a really good opportunity to learn that management position and being in that position of power where you know you can make decisions that will benefit or not benefit other people,” Jackson said, “… and I just like having a lot of responsibility in general.”
She said the most difficult part of her job is making sure everyone is cooperating and doing what needs to be done.
Students do it all
Each student worker has a different role. For example, one person is in charge of online operations, another takes care of stocking and someone else pays the vendors. Store employees also design apparel, create promotions and change the store layout. Students work shifts during lunchtime and before school.
“We learn how to work together as a team to get the business running,” Jackson said.
The students are always working to make the store the best it can be, and recently made some changes using a philosophy they learned in class.
One part of the philosophy was focusing on being present, so they decided to create a “phone jail” for employees to put their devices in when they come to work, so they can better focus on serving customers and working together.
Students who work at the store apply for a spot in the class as juniors, and their work assignments are chosen by the current class members, who are all seniors. Underclassmen from Case’s business academy can intern at the store but they work as cashiers only. Students are not paid, but do earn credit they can use in the store.
Case teacher Keith Wartzenluft, adviser for the school-based enterprises store and the DECA club adviser, believes the biggest value students get from working at the store are the interpersonal and soft skills they learn.
“For many of the students, this is not their only job,” Wartzenluft said. “They also work outside of school, but for a lot of them they take the skills that they’ve developed while working for the school-based enterprise and then they’re better employees when they go off to their jobs.”
Jackson and some of her classmates will compete at the DECA state competition in two weeks, after placing among the top students at the DECA regional competition in January.
Because Jackson oversaw the project that earned the store its gold certification, she, along with two other students, will automatically move on to the international DECA competition in Florida in late April.
