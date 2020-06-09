CASE HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
CASE HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

CASE HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at Case High School in 2020 are:

Valedictorians: Savannah Ahnen, Rocky Barr, Christopher Eaton, Jaxon Ford and Achyut Krishnan, Alyssa Martin, Lauren Waiss.

Salutatorian: Proxen Cheriyon.

Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship: Maya Frodl.

Case High School Class of 1974 Scholarship: Jordan Petrick.

Case High School Class of 1977 Scholarship: Taylor Knaus.

Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Megan McGinnis and Sofia Ferrer.

Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Christopher Eaton, Maya Frodl, Carson Krenzke.

Gateway Presidential Scholarship: Haley Gapko.

Gateway Promise Scholarship: Caliyah Allen, Guadalupe Anguiano, Natalia Anguiano-Gasca, Jose Arroyo, Savanna Bertzyk, Precious Cortez, Centasia Craft, Dante Davis, Heidi Fierro, Haley Gapko, Neenah Hershberger, Brieanna Kizewic, Quintaisha Miller, Michael Murray, Roman Nuno, Victoria Rodriguez-Reynso, Isaiah Sanders, Hunter Seager, Taylor Seals, Janett Sifuentes, Leah Sims, Raigen Spaulding, Jaeda Terry, Makayla Young.

Gateway to Success Scholarship: Andrea Chavez, Victoria Rodriguez-Reynso.

Grand Valley State University Full Track Scholarship: Jonathan Rankins-James.

Horizon Scholarship and Racine Local Business: Taja James.

Martha M. Trautman Memorial Scholarship: Megan McGinnis.

Marquette University Grant, Pere Marquette Scholarship, HBPA Scholarship and Case High School Faculty Scholarship: Adolfo Sifuentes-Villa.

Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship and Henry and Marjorie Brunner Scholarship: Melody Dunk-Chapman.

McDonalds Partial Scholarship: Christian Fleury.

MIAD Presidential Scholarship: Loryn Dittlof.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial — Make an Impact and Bud & Mary Androff Scholarship: Lauren Willing.

Northwood University Presidential Scholarship, Northwood University Business Organization Scholarship, P.E.O STAR Scholarship, Wisconsin DECA Post-Secondary Scholarship, DECA inc Central Region Scholarship, Modern Woodmen of America Make a Difference Scholarship: Lauren Waiss.

PTA Council Onnink Family Scholarship and Perkins Family Scholarship: Destiny Klinkhammer.

Por La Gente Matthew S. Garcia Memorial Scholarship and UW-Madison JC2 Scholarship: Sofia Ferrer.

Por La Gente Athletic Scholarship: Stephanie Narciso.

Por La Gente Jimmy and Helen Castenda Family Scholarship: Marina Fabela.

PTA Council Scholarship: Marisah Serrato, Ethan Wilkins.

PTSA: Megan McGinnis, Madeline Vogt.

RAREA: Christopher Eaton, Joshua Leonard.

Racine PTA Scholarship: Carson Krenzke.

Ray Kroc Youth Achievement: Erik Lehmann.

Rockwell Automation: Koffi Koudahenou.

Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Knaus, Keith Redell, Lauren Waiss.

UW-Milwaukee: Joshua Leonard.

UWM Chancelor Award: Ireland Hinze.

UW-Stevens Point Presidential Scholarship, UW-Stevens Point Music Scholarship, UW-Stevens Point Promise, UW-Stevens Point Honors Ambassador: Christopher Eaton.

Wisconsin Excellence Scholarship: Rocky Barr, Christopher Eaton, Jaxon Ford.

Wisconsin Lutheran: Raylee Nelson.

Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Kiefer Aukland, Matthew Friesema, Haley Gapko and Brissa Vazquez.

