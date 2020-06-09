CASE HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at Case High School in 2020 are:
Valedictorians: Savannah Ahnen, Rocky Barr, Christopher Eaton, Jaxon Ford and Achyut Krishnan, Alyssa Martin, Lauren Waiss.
Salutatorian: Proxen Cheriyon.
Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship: Maya Frodl.
Case High School Class of 1974 Scholarship: Jordan Petrick.
Case High School Class of 1977 Scholarship: Taylor Knaus.
Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Megan McGinnis and Sofia Ferrer.
Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Christopher Eaton, Maya Frodl, Carson Krenzke.
Gateway Presidential Scholarship: Haley Gapko.
Gateway Promise Scholarship: Caliyah Allen, Guadalupe Anguiano, Natalia Anguiano-Gasca, Jose Arroyo, Savanna Bertzyk, Precious Cortez, Centasia Craft, Dante Davis, Heidi Fierro, Haley Gapko, Neenah Hershberger, Brieanna Kizewic, Quintaisha Miller, Michael Murray, Roman Nuno, Victoria Rodriguez-Reynso, Isaiah Sanders, Hunter Seager, Taylor Seals, Janett Sifuentes, Leah Sims, Raigen Spaulding, Jaeda Terry, Makayla Young.
Gateway to Success Scholarship: Andrea Chavez, Victoria Rodriguez-Reynso.
Grand Valley State University Full Track Scholarship: Jonathan Rankins-James.
Horizon Scholarship and Racine Local Business: Taja James.
Martha M. Trautman Memorial Scholarship: Megan McGinnis.
Marquette University Grant, Pere Marquette Scholarship, HBPA Scholarship and Case High School Faculty Scholarship: Adolfo Sifuentes-Villa.
Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship and Henry and Marjorie Brunner Scholarship: Melody Dunk-Chapman.
McDonalds Partial Scholarship: Christian Fleury.
MIAD Presidential Scholarship: Loryn Dittlof.
Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial — Make an Impact and Bud & Mary Androff Scholarship: Lauren Willing.
Northwood University Presidential Scholarship, Northwood University Business Organization Scholarship, P.E.O STAR Scholarship, Wisconsin DECA Post-Secondary Scholarship, DECA inc Central Region Scholarship, Modern Woodmen of America Make a Difference Scholarship: Lauren Waiss.
PTA Council Onnink Family Scholarship and Perkins Family Scholarship: Destiny Klinkhammer.
Por La Gente Matthew S. Garcia Memorial Scholarship and UW-Madison JC2 Scholarship: Sofia Ferrer.
Por La Gente Athletic Scholarship: Stephanie Narciso.
Por La Gente Jimmy and Helen Castenda Family Scholarship: Marina Fabela.
PTA Council Scholarship: Marisah Serrato, Ethan Wilkins.
PTSA: Megan McGinnis, Madeline Vogt.
RAREA: Christopher Eaton, Joshua Leonard.
Racine PTA Scholarship: Carson Krenzke.
Ray Kroc Youth Achievement: Erik Lehmann.
Rockwell Automation: Koffi Koudahenou.
Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Knaus, Keith Redell, Lauren Waiss.
UW-Milwaukee: Joshua Leonard.
UWM Chancelor Award: Ireland Hinze.
UW-Stevens Point Presidential Scholarship, UW-Stevens Point Music Scholarship, UW-Stevens Point Promise, UW-Stevens Point Honors Ambassador: Christopher Eaton.
Wisconsin Excellence Scholarship: Rocky Barr, Christopher Eaton, Jaxon Ford.
Wisconsin Lutheran: Raylee Nelson.
Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Kiefer Aukland, Matthew Friesema, Haley Gapko and Brissa Vazquez.
