RACINE — Approximately 700 students from southeastern Wisconsin high schools attended the annual DECA District Career Development Conference at Case High School on Jan. 12.
The conference helped students to come together to prepare for their careers through networking, attending innovative presentations and competing in marketing and business-related case studies and assessments.
An unprecedented 178 students from Case High School competed, earning a total of 40 medals. Six students placed in the top four in their events.
The following students were medalists in either the written event and/or role-play:
- Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series: Alijah Cruz-Hennegan and Will Moes.
- Business Finance Services: Anthony Genac and Jacob Potter.
- Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making: Julia Schook and Marina Chaffee.
- Business Services Marketing: Lauren Waiss and Evan Holle.
- Entrepreneurship Series: Sergio Perez-Santos.
- Food Marketing: Cole Hammond.
- Hotel and Lodging Management Series: Emily Lorentzen.
- Human Resources Management Series: Melody Dunk-Chapman and Reagan McKeown.
- Marketing Communications: Gianna Fraley.
- Personal Financial Literacy: Alyson Buchholz and Cole Navin.
- Principles of Business Management and Administration: Christopher Jackson, Jason Strege and Joseph Ekes.
- Principles of Finance: Grayson Becker, Kyle Waiss and William Arnold.
- Principles of Hospitality and Tourism: Grace Kolesar.
- Principles of Marketing: Alfrado Sandoval-Luis, Alyson Kolaske, Anika Klein, Genevieve Barclay and Helena Pudzisz.
- Restaurant and Food Service Management Series: Caeden Gorelik and Joshua Lyons.
- Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series: Carson Krenzke, Jake Passehl and Tim Riegelman.
- Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making: Erik Lehmann and Logan Schmidtmann.
The following students were finalists in their categories:
- Lauren Waiss, Business Services Marketing, fourth place.
- Reagan McKeown, Human Resources Management, third place.
- Cole Navin, Personal Financial Literacy, second place.
- Kyle Waiss, Principles of Finance, first place.
- William Arnold, Principles of Finance, fourth place.
- Alfrado Sandoval-Luis, Principles of Marketing, third place.
Eighteen students with highest overall scores from Case will have the opportunity to attend the state competition in March. Attending the international conference located in Orlando, Fla. this school year is the goal of these 18 students.
