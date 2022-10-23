Case High School expanding Esports offerings

MOUNT PLEASANT — Scholar gamers at Case High School now have the option to compete on a national level. The school has joined the High School Esports League Majors to compete in both Valorant and Fortnite.

All Racine Unified high schools participate in the state esports league and tournaments put on by the Wisconsin High School Esports Association (WIHSEA). Through WIHSEA, RUSD offers students the opportunity to compete in Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) and Smite (all systems/PC) for the fall, Fortnite and Rocket League (both all systems/PC) for the winter and League of Legends and Valorant (both only for PC) for the spring.