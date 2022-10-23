 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Case High School expanding Esports offerings

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — Scholar gamers at Case High School now have the option to compete on a national level. The school has joined the High School Esports League Majors to compete in both Valorant and Fortnite.

All Racine Unified high schools participate in the state esports league and tournaments put on by the Wisconsin High School Esports Association (WIHSEA). Through WIHSEA, RUSD offers students the opportunity to compete in Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) and Smite (all systems/PC) for the fall, Fortnite and Rocket League (both all systems/PC) for the winter and League of Legends and Valorant (both only for PC) for the spring.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate questions: Who is most vulnerable?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News