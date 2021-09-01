Case High School alumni hope to inspire students

As for Wirth, the Dyann and Peter Wirth Science Fund is donating enough money to cover the costs of laparoscopic simulators, a platform rocker for the science labs at Case and two field trips for Case’s freshman class during the 2021-22 school year. The first will take them to the Field Museum in Chicago. The second to the Museum of Science and Industry.

“When we were talking about this we were thinking about how going to the science museum in Chicago opened up so many possibilities,” Luck said. “I personally didn’t have any role models in science and to be able to see that there were opportunities in everything from geology, microbiology, technology of submarines, it shows students so many different things that you might not find in your normal curriculum.”

“Our goal is to make sure science is part of every student’s thinking,” said Wirth. “Not every student is going to end up doing science as their career, but we want to give students exposure to what science can be like. We both found it fascinating and continue to find it fascinating.”

Another thing these female scientists find fascinating — the academies of Racine. Both women said they were impressed by how the schools are structured.