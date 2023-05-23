MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School bands will perform with the Racine Concert Band in a concert titled "Our Hesperian Way" at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the school, 7345 Washington Ave.

RCB selections include Lawrence McDonald's "Scenes from Sheridan Road" Norman Dello Joio's "Concertante" and Leonard Bernstein's "Slava."

Case students will perform Gershwin's An American in Paris," James Curnow's "Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew" and Michael Giacchino's main theme from "The Incredibles." The bands combine forces for a grand Finale of "As the Stars Forever" by Warner Hutchison.

Tickets cost $5 or $4 for students. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3nGPQJH.