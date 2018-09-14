Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School graduate Dwight Holley received the Ford Blue Oval STEM Scholarship earning $2,500 toward his higher education, renewable for four years.

The Ford Blue Oval STEM Scholarship provides roughly $500,000 in scholarships over four years to 50 students interested in pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields.

To be considered for the scholarship program, students must have been associated with one of three Ford-supported STEM programs for Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, Ford Next Generation Learning or Ford High School Science and Technology Program.

