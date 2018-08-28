RACINE — Some children fight over each other’s toys or snatch goodies from the cookie jar when their parents weren’t looking. Kayla Gallert grabbed her dad’s tools.
Well, she at least used to. Now 18 years old, Gallert uses them freely.
Her dad, Geoff Gallert, remembers finding hammers and screwdrivers inside his daughter’s dresser drawers when the Case High School grad was still a toddler.
“She was always involved with stuff that I did,” Geoff Gallert, a hobbyist builder and handyman, said of his daughter. “She would just surprise me every once in a while.”
Kayla Gallert had an affinity for building things since she was young, an interest that bloomed during her teen years.
Growing up curious
“I was curious and I just started doing stuff,” she said.
For fun, Gallert has built a series of bean bag toss sets with her dad, as well as a bench and a mailbox on her own. While in middle school, she worked with a neighbor to make an animatronic Halloween display with jack-o’-lanterns and a clown mask that would rise out from under a seemingly harmless top hat.
The hobby developed into a passion during high school.
She enrolled in the Principles of Engineering class at Case as a sophomore and excelled. Before graduating in June, Gallert had taken just about every engineering class she could, including classes in robotics as well as woodworking, having crafted a working pen on a lathe as well as a robot that can follow a set path without a remote control.
Gallert has benefitted from a stronger emphasis on the sciences across Racine Unified School District, especially as Case has received better equipment for students to practice with.
A slow progress process
In the past decade, the gender difference in engineering classes have become slightly less severe, according to Alex DeBaker, the department head and an instructor in Case’s technology and engineering department.
“This past year I’ve had more girls than ever before,” DeBaker said.
Despite that observation, the classes are still overwhelming male, sometimes as many as 30 boys compared to two girls, according to Gallert. Oftentimes, some of those boys would try to guide Gallert or give her pointers, but she didn’t need any extra help.
“I understand how to do it myself,” she would tell them.
And she does know. She’s going to start studying at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville next week in its mechanical engineering program, the same school that DeBaker received his degree from.
“(Mr. DeBaker) had a huge impact on me,” Gallert said.
During high school, DeBaker encouraged Gallert to take more “hands-on” classes rather than only ones focused on theory and the abstract. He didn’t want one of his prized pupils to become one of those engineers who knows nothing about how the things they design are actually made.
“It was actually interesting to see her last year in manufacturing class (as a senior),” DeBaker said. “She was a leader.”
UW-Platteville has placed a greater emphasis on recruiting women for its engineering programs, such as hosting a Women in Engineering Career Day and supporting a chapter from Society of Women Engineers.
“She’s not the only girl going into that field,” Gallert’s dad said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women made up only 7 percent of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) workforce in 1970, but that’s up to 26 percent as of 2011. In 2016, women made up 42.2 percent of full-time employees in life, physical and social science occupations, but fill only 14 percent of architecture and engineering jobs.
Gallert may play a role in creating a more balanced ratio.
“She is taking the initiative,” Gallert’s proud father said. “I’m just excited to see where that takes her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.