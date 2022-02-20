Case DECA gets gold

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Fan Club at the Academies of Racine — Case High School has been recognized as an outstanding school-based enterprise by DECA, an organization that helps prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs to be college and career ready. DECA awarded The Fan Club a gold certification for the 2021-2022 school year, which is the highest certification possible.

DECA defines school-based enterprises as entrepreneurial operations in a school setting that provide goods and services to meet the needs of the market. They also must be managed and operated by students while integrating national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

The Fan Club at Case employs more than a dozen students and sells spirit wear, food, beverages and more to students and staff. For many of the students, the store is providing their first work experience. For others, the store offers an opportunity to build management, supervision and leadership skills.

To become DECA gold-level certified, students must complete a project detailing how their business adheres to select model business standards.

“DECA’s School-Based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, chief program officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”

Case DECA member Alyson Kolaske contributed to this year’s gold certification with her “Retailing and Promotions Principles” course and the assistance of DECA chapter advisor and educator Keith Wartzenluft. Both will attend DECA’s School-Based Enterprise Academy and International Development Conference in Atlanta this year where they will not only be recognized for their gold certification, but also be able to experience professional development sessions and network with other SBE managers.

