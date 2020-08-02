Case Aquatic center construction could start this month, estimated cost $22 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — With a general contractor selected, construction of the new aquatic center adjacent to J.I. Case High School could begin as soon as this month.

The 42,000-square-foot indoor aquatic center is set to be constructed just west of the school, 7543 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, in what is now a soybean field. The aquatic center, set for a tentative opening in August 2021, would replace the Case pool that closed in May 2018 due to safety and mechanical concerns. It also would eventually replace the Horlick and Park high school pools, both of which are set to close per the district’s long-range facilities master plan. All three pools are more than 50 years old.

At a special Racine Unified School Board meeting Friday, the board unanimously voted to approve hiring J.H. Findorff and Son of Milwaukee as the general contractor for the project. Findorff submitted the lowest bid at $21,348,610. The total estimated cost for the project is $22,943, 072.

School Board member Jane Barbian asked why the bid came in so much lower than the others and the district’s own estimate for the project. Racine Unified Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said her team did their due diligence, “to make sure we wouldn’t see any surprises.” She believes the savings is partly due to Findorff being based in Wisconsin and their knowing local contractors.