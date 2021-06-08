 Skip to main content
Case Alumni C-Club awards scholarships
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School Alumni C-Club announced the five winners of the annual Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund scholarships.

They are Megan Lambert, Marija Markovic, Madilynn Peterson, Diego Fuentes and Joseph Skantz. Each will receive $1,000 towards their college expenses.

The Case High C-Club is a non-profit organization made up of volunteer alumni student/athletes. Money is raised by sponsoring an annual golf outing which this year is on Friday, Aug. 20, at Ives Grove Golf Links. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund and the Case High School athletic department. The club also sponsors the Case High Wall of Fame which honors past outstanding athletes.

For more information on the C-Club or the golf outing, contact Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

