KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to a grand opening celebration for its School of Business and Economics, which encompasses several of the college’s most popular degree programs.

The opening event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, in the A.W. Clausen Center for World Business. It will begin with a 4 p.m. reception, followed at 5:30 by a keynote presentation from Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor.

Already, about one-fourth of Carthage’s undergraduate students major in accounting, economics, finance, management, or marketing, and the graduate business program offers tracks in sports management and business design/innovation. This new organizational structure brings faculty from those thriving departments together under one umbrella.

The new collaborative model promises to expand hands-on learning and pave the way for new programs and partnerships in emerging fields. Input from prominent alumni and regional employers will continually inform the curriculum.

In his featured talk, Kapoor will discuss the value of education in the business world, the future of investing and how to successfully navigate changing economic conditions.

There is no admission fee but advance registration is required by March 31 at carthage.edu/rsvp-sobe. The Clausen Center is located at the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.