Carthage welcomes Butler as speaker

KENOSHA — Carthage College will welcome two-time NBA All-Star, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media personality, Caron Butler, for a virtual engagement highlighting his incredible journey from his upbringing in Racine to ultimate success in the NBA.
The event, “A Modern Day Renaissance Man — The Journey of Beloved NBA Legend Caron Butler,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 via Zoom.
From a young gang member and drug dealer to a dedicated community leader, accomplished professional athlete, businessman and devoted humanitarian, Butler overcame adversity to defy all odds. After a stellar college career at the University of Connecticut, Butler was taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2002 draft by the Miami Heat. During his 14-year career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.
Despite retiring from being an active player, Butler shows no signs of slowing down. He is a burgeoning businessman with restaurant franchises, tech investments and an ever-growing real estate portfolio. His knowledge and articulation of the game of basketball have led him to a second career as a commentator and analyst. In October 2015, Butler released his first book, “Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.“
This event is free and open to the public. To register, go to carthage.edu/news/spotlight-on-sports.
The Spotlight on Sports Speakers Series is made possible through the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program and the Craig L. Leipold Fund for Sports Management.
