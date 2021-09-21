Carthage to match Wisconsin Tuition Grant dollar for dollar

KENOSHA — Carthage College continues to take steps to help make college more affordable for its students. Beginning in fall 2022, Carthage will match the Wisconsin Tuition Grant dollar for dollar.

This is a need-based grant that provides assistance to undergraduate Wisconsin residents enrolled at least half-time in a private, non-profit institution within the state of Wisconsin. These grants, which are based on financial need, range from $250 to $3,650 per year and do not need to be repaid.

"We understand that a college education is a significant financial investment for students and their families, but it's also an investment in their future," says Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions at Carthage. "A college degree opens the door to a lifetime of earnings and opportunities, so we are excited to make this announcement."

Students must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the Wisconsin Tuition Grant match at Carthage:

New incoming student in fall 2022 class

Must be accepted to Carthage by Dec. 3

Must submit their FAFSA form to Carthage by Dec. 3

Must be a Wisconsin resident

Eligibility and grant amounts will be determined by the student's FAFSA information.

For more information, go to carthage.edu.

