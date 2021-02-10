Carthage to host LGBTQ+ community forum

KENOSHA — Carthage College in partnership with the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will host a mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, focusing on LGBT+ policies, economic development and creating inclusive communities in southeastern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Assembly member Greta Neubauer will moderate the forum. Neubauer, who represents Wisconsin’s 66th District, has sponsored legislation supporting LGBTQ+ issues and publicly announced her LGBTQ+ orientation last year.

Joining the panel will be Roger Moreano, Carthage College director of equity and inclusion. In October 2020, Carthage opened its Intercultural Center for Equity, Advocacy, and Engagement to create a more inclusive and equitable Carthage community. The center serves as the hub for inclusive campus programming related to equity and inclusion and partners with community social justice organizations in Racine and Kenosha to form strong coalitions and support networks for students, faculty and staff.

Representing the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will be Barb Farrar, executive director. Her organization provides support, education, resources and advocacy to create inclusive and welcoming communities in southeastern Wisconsin.