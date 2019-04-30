KENOSHA — Latora Lezotte came into Carthage College’s costume design program with only basic sewing skills, and fewer than three years later she won a national award for costume design.
Lezotte, a 21-year-old junior from Green Bay, received a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival national distinguished costume design award in Washington, D.C., on April 19.
The Carthage student was honored for her work on “Up and Away,” a new play commissioned by the college and first performed on campus last November. The play is set in modern-day rural Wisconsin and focuses on two budding YouTube stars and their struggles with opioid addiction.
Lezotte said costuming is essential to any show.
While students create clothing for many of the school’s shows from scratch in Carthage’s costume shop, Lezotte purchased most of the costumes worn by the actors in “Up and Away.” This gave her the option to create two versions of the main characters’ outfits so each of them had a clean version and a dirty, distressed version. Their clothes became rattier as they fall deeper into addiction.
“I wanted to show how their life around them changes based on where they are in their addiction,” Lezotte said.
Lezotte especially wanted to show the humanity of the drug dealer, instead of portraying him like a stereotypical villain.
“He’s a nice guy who’s trying to raise a family and he’s caught in the position that he doesn’t want to do this because it hurts people, but he has to do it because it’s how he makes a living,” she said.
Kim Instenes, associate professor of theater and costume design at Carthage who lives in Racine, said it was interesting that Lezotte won a national award for a show with modern dress, as many times period pieces with flashier costuming get more attention.
“I think it’s because she did so much work on the research and of not just the costumes but the area the play takes place, drug addiction and what that does to your family and your life and your look,” Instenes said.
Lezotte said it reaffirmed that she was on the right path when she became a Kennedy Center regional finalist and then went on to win the national award.
“Up and Away” was Lezotte’s first costume design to be “fully realized on the stage.” This means she worked with the production team from the beginning to form ideas for costumes and then make them a reality.
“I was not expecting to get a national award,” Lezotte said. “I was extremely surprised and I was pretty ecstatic that I had gotten it.”
The costume design program
Instenes began to create Carthage’s costume design major when she came to the college 11 years ago, but it took her about three years to get it up and running. There are currently six declared costume design majors, with four more considering it for next year.
Although Lezotte came into the program with limited skills, Instenes said, she quickly took to pattern-making and design.
“She’s the kind of student you dream about having because they are engaged and they want to get what we are trying to offer them out of this program,” Instenes said.
Although she purchased most of the clothes for “Up and Away,” Lezotte has learned a lot about creating a costume from scratch during her time at Carthage. She’s learned about draping costumes, or placing fabric on a dress form to develop a structure for a garment and developing a pattern to build the outfits.
“Ultimately it’s about choosing the best things to ensure the audience understands the character within the play and what the play is about through that character,” Instenes said.
Lezotte is currently assisting Instenes with costuming for two plays that are set to be performed this summer at Door Shakespeare, in Baileys Harbor. After that, the cast and crew of “Up and Away” are heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland at the end of July where they will perform the play 19 times over three weeks.
Lezotte hopes to eventually make it as a costume designer on Broadway.
“I have fun coming into work every day and I realize that’s something I want to do forever,” she said.
