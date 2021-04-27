Carthage receives grant for Urban Teacher Preparation Program

KENOSHA — Carthage College has received a $150,000 grant from the William & Sheila Konar Foundation to grow its Urban Teacher Prep Program (UTPP), a program designed to expand the pool of educators who are equipped and committed to teaching in urban elementary schools.

Carthage’s program aims to identify, instruct, inspire and increase the number of resilient, highly effective teachers committed to teaching in high-need, urban school settings.

“The Urban Teacher Preparation Program provides teacher candidates with authentic experiences in urban schools and classroom settings," said Michele Hancock, program director. "This allows them to develop meaningful relationships with mentor teachers and the school community over an extended period of time, thereby fostering confidence in our teacher candidates that they can and will become effective urban educators.”

The grant provides funding to support UTPP student recruitment, research data collection, programmatic activities, professional development stipends for expert urban educators and community engagement.