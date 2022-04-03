Carthage names new School of Business and Economics dean

KENOSHA — Carthage College has hired a founding dean to shape the new School of Business and Economics: Jim Padilla, whose successful track record as an educational and corporate leader spans more than 20 years.

Taking office in mid-July, Padilla will direct the launch of the business school this fall. It promises to enhance the already well-respected program that Carthage has established in the heart of a major economic corridor.

“Jim Padilla’s proven ability to launch and expand programs, make genuine external connections, and lead and collaborate with distinguished faculty make him an outstanding choice for this role,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “He stood out in a very strong pool of candidates that included current and former college presidents. I am thrilled that Jim will join us in carrying out plans to expand Carthage’s reach regionally, serve more students in more programs and raise the necessary resources to accomplish these goals,” added Swallow.

The School of Business and Economics will bring together Carthage faculty members from several related academic departments. Padilla is tasked with designing a distinctive business education program that expands hands-on learning and paves the way for new programs and partnerships in emerging fields.

Input from prominent alumni and regional employers will continually inform the curriculum.

“I was drawn to this fantastic opportunity because Carthage’s vision aligns really well with my background and priorities,” said Padilla. “Consolidating the academic programs under a single umbrella will provide an even more well-rounded business education that positions graduates for success.”

As the inaugural dean of the Francis J. Noonan School of Business, he similarly directed the budding program at Loras College over the past three-and-a-half years. Enrollment consistently rose under Padilla’s leadership at the school in Dubuque, Iowa, where he also secured major corporate sponsorships and diversified the faculty.

Padilla’s eager to join in Carthage’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts — particularly the college’s participation in Moon Shot for Equity, a national initiative to eliminate race- and income-based gaps in graduation rates by 2030.

Besides Loras, he held administrative and faculty positions at institutions in Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. His teaching background centers on topics like sports management, law (including business, sports, employment and health care) and ethics.

Originally from Chicago, Padilla has a law degree from Southern Illinois University and a bachelor’s in sociology from Northern Illinois University. He also earned an executive certificate in sports management through Loyola University Chicago.

