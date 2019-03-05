KENOSHA – For a fourth straight year, Carthage College is among the colleges and universities that produced the most Fulbright U.S. Students.
Top-producing institutions are highlighted annually in The Chronicle of Higher Education. Carthage College produced the most students among bachelor’s institutions in Wisconsin to make the new list, with six of its recent graduates winning Fulbright awards for 2018-19.
“I am thrilled that so many of our students are earning Fulbright awards,” said Carthage College President John Swallow. “Their hard work at Carthage, in academically rigorous classes taught by wonderful faculty who engage them closely, is so worthy of national recognition, and I am so pleased that the students and the faculty who support them are being honored in this way.”
Fulbright, the U.S. government’s flagship program of international educational exchange, operates in more than 140 countries. This year’s cohort of Fulbright fellows won prestigious English Teaching Assistantships to help local teachers with language instruction and serve as cultural ambassadors. They also won an academic award to conduct independent research overseas.
Carthage’s 2018-19 fellows are serving in host countries in South America, Europe, and Asia.
English Teaching Assistantships:
- TJ Gaertig ‘18 – Frankfort Square, Ill. (Germany)
- Amerin Idell ’17 – Milwaukee (Germany)
- Samantha Johnson ’18 – Sun Prairie (Bulgaria)
- Zoe Rodriguez ’18 – Kenosha (Colombia)
- Skye Rutherford ’18 – Janesville (Malaysia)
Academic award:
- Peter Sproule ’16 – Houghton, Mich. (Germany, Art History)
“Our Fulbright students represent our college and country so well as educators, scholars and cultural ambassadors in their host communities across the globe,” said Professor Dan Choffnes, director of student fellowships at Carthage College. “They embody a spirit of curiosity about the world and have a desire to make a difference in the lives of the people they meet.”
In addition to the six students named for 2018-19 placements, Jamie Tyrrell ’17 and Paige Whitney ’17 have extended their terms as Fulbright English Teaching Assistants in South Korea.
Carthage has had 28 Fulbrighters since 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.