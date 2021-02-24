Carthage introduces engineering science major

Projects will come from Carthage’s growing list of partners. For example, students and faculty have conducted NASA-supported research for more than a decade by testing hardware in zero-gravity, developing small educational satellites and building experiments to launch on sounding rockets.

Faculty expect the engineering science major to pair naturally with students’ interests in business management, physics, data science and other subjects. That could pave the way to a wide variety of careers or further engineering study in a more specialized graduate program.

“The engineering science major arises from Carthage’s strong Physics and Astronomy Department,” says Carthage Provost David Timmerman. “For years, our skilled physics faculty have focused their curriculum on problem-solving and real world needs and opportunities. Our decade-long success in systems engineering projects for NASA is evidence of that. It’s not rocket science to take your existing strengths and move them into new areas — but in this case, it actually is rocket science.”

Carthage will continue its dual-degree partnership with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Known as a 3+2 program, it offers a streamlined five-year path to both a bachelor of arts and an ABET-accredited bachelor of science in engineering.

For more information, go to carthage.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0