Carthage innovates to expand access to mental health support

KENOSHA — Carthage College announced an initiative to give students easier access to mental health services.

Uwill is a new program providing teletherapy for students, enabling all Carthage students on-demand counseling with licensed professionals through chat, video, phone or text message.

Seed money for the virtual therapy program came from the Ruud Family Foundation of Racine which inspired additional commitments from the Mary Frost Ashley Charitable Trust and several college trustees. Carthage parents William and Shanna Otto committed additional support and are issuing a challenge to raise another $10,000 through the College’s Giving Day campaign.

“The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted just how important it is to enable students to access therapy and mental health support as easily as possible,” said John Swallow, Carthage president. “By using a platform and approach that are familiar to today’s students, Uwill is removing barriers to the counseling process and helping us give all Carthage students the support they need when they need it.”