KENOSHA — As part of the Carthage College Homecoming celebration, the Music Department will hold a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in A. F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.
During the performance, the college will honor professor emeritus Richard Sjoerdsma for his contributions over 39 years as a faculty member in the music department. He taught courses such as studio voice, opera, and vocal literature and diction.
The Carthage Wind Orchestra will present selections from William Walton’s Façade Suite, with Sjoerdsma as reciter. Two of Sjoerdsma’s former students, Dean Peterson and William Watson will also perform.
Peterson, a 1975 alumnus, is an operatic bass-baritone who has been featured at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Watson, a 1976 Carthage College graduate, is a highly sought-after Bach evangelist who performed, in association with Music of the Baroque in Chicago, all of Johann Sebastian Bach’s major works.
The concert also features the premiere of a commissioned piece by 1983 Carthage College alumnus Tom Vignieri. Now a full-time composer in England, he worked for 12 years as music director of the nationally distributed program “From the Top” on NPR and PBS and contributed to the Emmy Award-winning TV series “From the Top at Carnegie Hall.”
Other performers will include Professor Wael Farouk (piano) and the Carthage College Choir. An arrangement of Leonard Bernstein’s “Almighty Father” from MASS, to be performed by the Wind Orchestra and all in attendance, will serve as a grand finale.
No tickets are required for this free concert. For more information, contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.
