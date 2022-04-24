Carthage hires engineering director

KENOSHA — As the engineering science major nears the end of a highly successful first year, Carthage College is taking steps to build on that early momentum.

Carthage has hired Robert Nagel as its first director of engineering and he will begin his duties in July. Nagel is an associate professor at James Madison University in Virginia, where he also directs the Center for Innovation in Engineering Education.

“I am thrilled that Robert Nagel is taking the helm of our new engineering program,” said Carthage president John Swallow. “He will ably lead the expansion of the program’s reach and impact to meet the needs of the region.”

Nagel will guide the growth of engineering science, a program the college's physics and astronomy department launched last fall. Offering more flexibility than a traditional undergraduate engineering degree, it teaches students to design systems and apply technology that can solve a variety of problems.

As of mid-March, nearly 500 students applying to Carthage for 2022-23 listed engineering science as a potential major.

As director, Nagel will work with faculty and administrators to develop those with ultimate plans to secure ABET accreditation. The college intends to transform a portion of Lentz Hall into lab, classroom and office space for engineering.

Nagel holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University.

Kathryn Hasz will also join the Carthage faculty to teach engineering courses. After earning a PhD in materials science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020, she moved on to the University of Colorado as a postdoctoral researcher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0