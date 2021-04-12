Carthage, Haribo announce partnership

KENOSHA — Carthage College and Haribo of America Inc. have announced a multi-year partnership that will establish the Haribo Scholars Fund, which will provide financial support and educational opportunities for Carthage students who reside in Wisconsin and Illinois.

HARIBO, the original inventor of the gummi bear and maker of the classic goldbears, has made a $250,000 gift to Carthage earmarked for annual scholarships for students who need financial assistance.

The gift is an extension of Haribo's commitment to the region which includes an over $300 million investment — one of the largest direct investments by an international company in the state’s history — and a pledge to bring up to 385 jobs to the area with its first phase of construction. The construction of Haribo’s 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on 137 acres in the village of Pleasant Prairie is underway and will be one of the largest candy manufacturing sites in the U.S.

The 10-year partnership with Haribo was announced April 8 at the dedication of Carthage’s Haribo pool — newly renamed by Carthage to express gratitude for the commitment made by Haribo to Carthage and the greater community.

“Carthage Athletics is excited to partner with Haribo and grateful for their commitment to Carthage,” said Nate Stewart, Carthage’s director of athletics. “The Haribo pool provides a top-notch practice and competition facility for our men’s and women’s swimming and diving and water polo student-athletes. Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are the reigning CCIW Champions, and we look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence.”

