KENOSHA — The 2019 Carthage commencement speaker, Dam Bich Thuy, will give a special presentation to graduates, their families and the general public 2-3 p.m. Saturday in the H.F. Johnson Center for the Fine Arts.
Thuy is the founding president of Fulbright University Vietnam, the first nonprofit private institution in the Southeast Asian country to embrace the American liberal arts approach to higher education.
As the daughter of two teachers, Thuy appreciated the precious value of education long before stepping into a leadership role. Her earliest memories of school include studying by lamplight in the Vietnamese countryside. From these humble beginnings, Thuy launched a successful career in international finance. During her time at the Australia New Zealand Bank, she helped set up ANZ’s investment banking business in Asia. Later, she was tapped to lead ANZ’s Vietnam operations, making her the first Vietnamese national to lead an international bank in Vietnam.
Now she is changing course, asking critical questions about what education should mean for a society and launching a new institution of higher learning.
A reception will immediately follow the discussion in Einstein’s, located in Hedberg Library.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. To RSVP, visit www.carthage.edu/event-registration/rsvp-commencement-speaker-presentation/.
