Carthage College will finish spring 2020 semester online-only; commencement ceremony 'halted'

KENOSHA — Carthage College announced Sunday that it will be finishing its 2020 spring semester online-only, a decision made almost three weeks after the private school said it was extending spring break due to COVID-19 and just hours after announcing spring athletics had been suspended.

Several other schools nationwide and in Wisconsin have made the same decision, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Green Bay.

Remote teaching is due to start Monday.

“I know this is not how we intended to spend our spring semester together. So much has changed, and so quickly,” Carthage President John Swallow stated. “Yet despite the uncertainty, our mission remains the same. All of us at Carthage are as committed as ever to giving our students the very best education possible. Together we will persevere.”

Along with the decision — which was emailed to faculty, staff students and their families Sunday afternoon — the in-person commencement ceremony was "halted."

“We are already considering creative ways to mark Commencement in May, and hope that our seniors will send us ideas as well," Swallow said. "We look forward to scheduling an in-person celebration later this year for our May 2020 graduates.”

