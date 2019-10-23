KENOSHA – Nearly 100 years ago, women around the United States protested, picketed, and were imprisoned to secure their constitutional right to vote. For more insight on what the struggle can teach us today and why it took 72 years to win that right, Carthage College history professor Stephanie Mitchell will interview Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow, Nancy Tate, on Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 6 p.m. about her work with the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative.
The conversation will take place on campus in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms.
“Most Americans have a hard time understanding why the struggle to win the women's right to vote took so long,” Tate says. "Although this milestone gives us much to celebrate in our country, it also gives us the opportunity to step back and reflect on what lessons that struggle to win the vote can teach us today."
Tate will discuss how the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative honors the legacies of brave and brilliant suffragists and continues the unfinished business of creating a more equal and just society. Today, only 19.6 percent of elected officials in Congress are women, and during the 2016 presidential election, one in every three women eligible to vote did not cast a ballot.
You have free articles remaining.
“As the nation looks to celebrate the centennial of the passage of the 19th amendment, both accomplishments and failures of our past resonate still,” Mitchell says. “With Carthage celebrating the 150th anniversary of enrolling women, this vital piece of history will surely be a great discussion that you don’t want to miss.”
Since 2015, Tate has served as co-chair of the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative, an information-sharing collaborative focused on commemorating the 100th anniversary of women winning the Constitutional right to vote. In this capacity, she works with numerous organizations and museums and is also on the board of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial.
From 2000 to 2015, she served as the executive director of the League of Women Voters of the United States, a non-partisan organization encouraging informed and active citizen participation in federal, state, and local government.
Tate’s visit is part of the 150 Years of Carthage Women Celebration. This event is free and open to the public and complimentary refreshments will be provided. To learn more about Nancy Tate’s visit, and to RSVP, visit https://www.carthage.edu/news/nancy-tate/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.