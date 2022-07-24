Carthage College spring 2022 graduates

Carthage College

Burlington: Austin Adam, bachelor of arts in communication, cum laude; Jenna Schmalfeldt, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Emily Swanson, bachelor of science in nursing; Hayden Kempken, bachelor of arts in accounting and Japanese, cum laude; Asher Boucher, bachelor of arts in biology and neuroscience, summa cum laude; Michelle LaMeer, bachelor of arts in neuroscience and psychology, cum laude.

Racine: Rachel Anderson, bachelor of arts in environmental science, cum laude; Andre Antreassian, bachelor of arts in accounting, summa cum laude; Anna Butler, bachelor of arts in exercise and sport science; Aubriana Gordon, bachelor of arts in environmental science, cum laude; Samantha Hendricks, bachelor of arts in psychology, cum laude; Payton Johnstone, bachelor of arts in exercise and sport science; Isaiah McCoy, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Katherine Munro, bachelor of arts in marketing, cum laude; Bethany Nichols, bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude; Vishal Patel, bachelor of arts in social work, cum laude; Jacquelyn Sambrano, bachelor of arts in elementary education, magna cum laude; Antanasia Yancey, bachelor of arts in sociology; Hannah Cotter, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude; Amber Ward, bachelor of science in nursing; Zachary Shawhan, bachelor of arts in management and marketing, summa cum laude; Broderick Smith, bachelor of arts in management and marketing; Jamie Serena, bachelor of arts in music and psychology, cum laude; Shannon Gegare, bachelor of arts in psychology and sociology, summa cum laude; Rubi Nava, master of education; Stephanie Adams, master of science in business design and innovation.