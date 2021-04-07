Carthage College receives $150,000 grant for Urban Teacher Preparation Program

The goal of Carthage’s program aligns with the William & Sheila Konar Foundation’s mission to improve lives by promoting educational opportunities, access to health care, and a more tolerant civil society. With large numbers of low-income families, urban districts typically struggle for resources, often causing students to lag behind their peers. The UTPP prepares teacher candidates to address these challenges through student teaching and courses that specifically address the learning challenges that impact K-12 students, helping them overcome the challenges of urban education.

Richard Wytonick, principal of Knapp Elementary School, says he believes so strongly in Carthage’s program that he promises to automatically grant an interview to any graduate who applies for an open position at a school he is leading.

“The Carthage Urban Teacher Preparation Program is what I have been waiting for to stop the constant turnover that we deal with in urban education,” said Wytonick. “Students in this program are truly immersed in the experience and I know that when they graduate, they will be ready with the necessary skills to be successful in what can be a very difficult environment. As an urban educator for my entire career, I have often wondered why colleges weren’t doing a better job of preparing students to teach in urban education.”