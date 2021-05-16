 Skip to main content
Carthage College fulfills promise to Class of 2020 for in-person commencement ceremony
Carthage College fulfills promise to Class of 2020 for in-person commencement ceremony

KENOSHA — Graduates of the Carthage Class of 2020 will be honored at an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 22.

Following the unique format first used to celebrate the Class of 2021 in April, graduates and their five ticketed guests will process through an extended procession line. Each party will have the opportunity to stop at graduation stations, walk the red carpet and interact with immersive digital content on the way to the graduation stage where they will receive their diplomas from Carthage President John Swallow, as they are cheered on by their families, faculty and staff.

The ceremony will honor 623 graduates who earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree last spring.

A live stream will be available for parents and families not in attendance. Visit carthage.edu/commencement/schedule for more information, access to live streams and to view the full schedule of commencement week events.

