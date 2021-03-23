Carthage College announces in-person plans for fall semester

KENOSHA — After successfully navigating in-person classes during this unusual year, Carthage College has announced it is planning for a fully in-person student experience for the 2021-22 academic year. Carthage anticipates a full return to in-person classes and activities including residential life, athletics, fine arts, student research, and other extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities.

“As we have since the pandemic’s start, Carthage will continue to follow all public health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” said John Swallow, Carthage president. “We have shown this year that we can be successful in difficult circumstances, and the many advances in COVID-19 research and the expanding access to vaccines gives us confidence that we can be together on campus again this fall.”

“Our faculty and staff have mastered many new skills and technologies during this year of hybrid work and teaching,” said David Timmerman, Carthage provost and chief academic officer. “I know many of our faculty members have discovered new ways to engage students and enrich the classroom experience, from ‘flipping’ their lectures and discussions, to hosting virtual guest speakers. We will all take the best from this year and bring those skills with us as we move forward.”

Carthage will offer Summer 2021 courses in a hybrid or fully remote format, as they were last summer. Barring travel restrictions, January 2022 will include a return of Carthage’s J-Term study tours, immersive two- to four-week study abroad experiences.

