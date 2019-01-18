Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Carthage Arts Academy, an arts education initiative, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 

Carthage Arts Academy is a year-round community program that provides affordable, expert instruction in a variety of mediums. New this year, the Academy will provide painting lessons on eight specific Saturdays beginning March 2 and ending May 11. The Academy also provides private vocal and instrumental lessons to those looking to expand their musical skills. 

The open house is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or call 262-551-5778.

