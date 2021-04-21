Carthage announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

KENOSHA — When members of the Carthage College Class of 2021 cross the commencement stage at the end of April, they will do so in the longest graduation procession in the college’s history.

To provide graduates and their families with a safe, in-person commencement, Carthage has planned a week of festivities culminating in a two-day graduation procession April 24-25.

Along the way, graduates and their guests will be able to stop at “graduation stations” and participate in activities, including their welcome into the alumni association, receiving honor cords, walking the red carpet, having their photos taken and more.

Commencement week kicked off with a first generation graduates ceremony April 18, celebrating students who were first in their family to attend college. Also on April 18, Black graduating seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments at the college’s first Black graduates ceremony. This year, Carthage will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Black excellence in honor of the college’s first Black graduate, Lorrain Wiggan, who received her diploma in 1946.