Carthage announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

KENOSHA — When members of the Carthage College Class of 2021 cross the commencement stage at the end of April, they will do so in the longest graduation procession in the college’s history.
To provide graduates and their families with a safe, in-person commencement, Carthage has planned a week of festivities culminating in a two-day graduation procession April 24-25.
Along the way, graduates and their guests will be able to stop at “graduation stations” and participate in activities, including their welcome into the alumni association, receiving honor cords, walking the red carpet, having their photos taken and more.
Commencement week kicked off with a first generation graduates ceremony April 18, celebrating students who were first in their family to attend college. Also on April 18, Black graduating seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments at the college’s first Black graduates ceremony. This year, Carthage will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Black excellence in honor of the college’s first Black graduate, Lorrain Wiggan, who received her diploma in 1946.
Faculty and staff have the opportunity to celebrate with the graduates at the senior class BBQ on Thursday, April 22, and on Friday evening graduates are invited to put on their cap and gown and attend Last Night: A Celebration of the Class of 2021. This high-energy celebration will include an awards ceremony and remarks from President John Swallow, faculty, alumni and Carthage’s Distinguished Senior of the Year, Ella Spoelstra, a theater performance graduate from Cary, Ill.
Friday evening also includes a farewell to the college’s retiring mascot, Torchie, who will receive a “diploma” after 24 years leading Carthage fans. Carthage announced earlier this year that it will compete as the Firebirds and expects to unveil a new mascot in fall.
Graduates of the Carthage Class of 2020 will be honored at an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 22. They were celebrated last spring with a virtual ceremony and drive-through diploma pickup with the commitment to invite them back to campus for an in-person celebration when it was safe to do so.
Many of the week’s in-person events will be available through a live stream for those unable to attend in person. Visit carthage.edu/commencement/schedule for more information, access to live streams and to view the full schedule of commencement week events.