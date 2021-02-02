Carthage accelerates growth with new School of Business and Economics

KENOSHA — Carthage College, a private college blending liberal arts traditions with degree programs and transformative learning opportunities, will open a School of Business and Economics, bringing distinctiveness to an already well-respected program in the heart of a major business corridor.
Launching in fall 2021, the School of Business and Economics brings together Carthage’s faculty in finance, accounting, business design and innovation, marketing, business and sports management, and economics — as well as the renowned A.W. Clausen Center for World Business. This holistic approach to business education will foster greater collaboration across disciplines, expand hands-on learning opportunities for students, and pave the way for new programs and partnerships in emerging fields and industries.
The School of Business and Economics will offer innovative programs that combine with Carthage’s Aspire Program for career development and nationally ranked J-Term study tours to give students experiential learning opportunities. The curriculum at the School of Business and Economics will be continually informed by input from prominent alumni and business leaders from the region’s largest employers. Companies that often hire Carthage graduates include Snap-On Tools, SC Johnson, Johnson Controls, Abbott, CNH Industrial and Uline, among others.
“At a time when the public is focusing more and more on the value that higher education needs to provide, Carthage is in the fortunate position to be growing our student enrollment and strengthening our reputation in the region,” said John Swallow, president of Carthage. “The School of Business and Economics is an example of our vision to educate expansively, integrate regionally, communicate boldly and act responsibly. We’re equipping our students to pursue their many passions, compete in the workforce and contribute to their communities.”
“Carthage attracts well-rounded students who want to spread their wings and don’t want to be pigeonholed into any one path,” said David Timmerman, Carthage provost and chief operating officer. “Many of our business students also have an interest in studying science, competing on a Division III athletic team, and performing in music or theater. The interdisciplinary and collaborative approach to creating the School of Business and Economics is the model for how we will launch new programs at Carthage for years to come.”
“We regularly hire Carthage graduates for our rotational program and find them to be passionate, curious and highly engaged,” said Craig Simpkins, director of finance integration and transformation – GISC at Johnson Controls. “I’m excited to play a role in shaping Carthage’s School of Business and Economics and providing opportunities to prepare the next generation of business leaders.”
“Creating an interdisciplinary School of Business and Economics is a winning move for Carthage,” added Craig Leipold, majority owner of the Minnesota Wild professional hockey team and Chair of the Carthage Sports Management Advisory Council. “Carthage faculty members are some of the most dynamic experts in their fields and they’re building courses that not only teach students the fundamentals of business but also how to think innovatively and solve real-world problems. Those skills make Carthage students more attractive to employers and successful in life.”