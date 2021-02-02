Carthage accelerates growth with new School of Business and Economics

KENOSHA — Carthage College, a private college blending liberal arts traditions with degree programs and transformative learning opportunities, will open a School of Business and Economics, bringing distinctiveness to an already well-respected program in the heart of a major business corridor.

Launching in fall 2021, the School of Business and Economics brings together Carthage’s faculty in finance, accounting, business design and innovation, marketing, business and sports management, and economics — as well as the renowned A.W. Clausen Center for World Business. This holistic approach to business education will foster greater collaboration across disciplines, expand hands-on learning opportunities for students, and pave the way for new programs and partnerships in emerging fields and industries.

The School of Business and Economics will offer innovative programs that combine with Carthage’s Aspire Program for career development and nationally ranked J-Term study tours to give students experiential learning opportunities. The curriculum at the School of Business and Economics will be continually informed by input from prominent alumni and business leaders from the region’s largest employers. Companies that often hire Carthage graduates include Snap-On Tools, SC Johnson, Johnson Controls, Abbott, CNH Industrial and Uline, among others.