Caroline Mork awarded Mary E. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship

RACINE — The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital have awarded its $4,000 Mary E. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship to Caroline Mork of Sturtevant, a student at Case High School.

The scholarship is awarded annually to an outstanding Racine County high school senior who is pursuing a medical field of study post graduation.

This scholarship is in honor of Mary E. Hamilton, who, in 1957, was the founder and first president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, now called the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

In addition, three current Ascension-All Saints associates were awarded scholarships to be used to complete coursework that will enhance skills or lead to a degree or advanced degree in nursing. Karen Fondren, Cassandra Solfest and Jamine White were each awarded $350 by the VIP to support their professional goals.

Volunteers wanted

The VIP is actively recruiting volunteers and volunteens (student volunteers ages 14 and older) for placement throughout Ascension-All Saints, including the Wisconsin Avenue and Spring Street campuses, the Medical Group satellite sites and the Little Saints Child Care Center. For volunteer opportunities, contact Cindy Clemens, director of Volunteer Services, at Cynthia.divan-clemens@ascension.org or call 262-687-8083.

