Cardinal Stritch, RUSD partner to impact student reading success

RACINE — Cardinal Stritch University and the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) have launched an innovative partnership to improve student reading performance and help offset the learning loss students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 80 educators from the Racine Unified School District are currently enrolled in Cardinal Stritch University’s "Reading Teacher Licensure" program.

“This is the first time we have had a cohort this large from one school district,” said Rhonda Schoonover, chair of Stritch’s Literacy Department and an assistant professor in the Teacher Educator Department. “It has been very rewarding to see the energy and passion these educators have for their students. They are able to apply what they are learning in our program to their work in the classroom and have an immediate impact on their students’ success.”

The 20-credit graduate program prepares teachers to provide focused and intensive reading instruction for children, especially those who are striving toward literacy development in grades PK-12. The curriculum and sequence of courses has been designed specifically for working educators. Those who successfully complete the program are eligible for the State of Wisconsin Reading Teacher license.

To learn more about the partnership, contact Kirsten Brown in Stritch’s graduate admissions office at kbrown1@stritch.edu or 414-410-4061.

